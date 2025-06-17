Why Playing A Villain In Lokesh Kanagaraj's <i>Coolie</i> Was Liberating For Nagarjuna

Fans are excited for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie to see Rajnikanth and Nagarjuna come together on the big screen.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nagarjuna spoke about how he was approached for the role. He further revealed how liberated he felt to play the villain in this film.

What's Happening

Nagarjuna recently revealed how his experience of playing a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie was liberating for him.

Speaking of his first reaction to the script, Nagarjuna told The Hollywood Reporter, "I liked it so much that I made him come back six to seven times to work out my role! But now, if anyone asked me how my role in Coolie was, I'd answer it with one word: liberating. There was no pressure on how I acted... unlike, say, the character of Deepak that I play in Kuberaa. Deepak has to be a certain way all the time - even how he drinks a cup of coffee has to be decent. But in Coolie, all of that went out of the window."

He added, "I could ask someone to shut up and get out of my face... which I could never do earlier! That said, everyone said I made for a very charming villain; Lokesh has presented me that way. I had such a liberating experience. I asked him a couple of times if he was sure he wanted me to behave a certain way and whether people acted like that, and Lokesh would say, 'Yes sir, people are very evil!'"

Nagarjuna further revealed that the first question that the director Lokesh Kanagaraj asked him was if he would be open to playing the role of the antagonist.

Nagarjuna added that he wasn't instantly against the idea. However, he demanded to read the script first.

About Coolie

The plot of the film revolves around a man who is out to seek vengeance. His need to attain the same is influenced by past wrongs and also incorporates themes of potential drug smuggling, gold smuggling and harbour mafia. Nagarjuna is all set to essay the character of a villain who belongs to the criminal underworld.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Besides Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film also features Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in key roles.

In A Nutshell

Nagarjuna spoke about how he was not opposed to playing the role of the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. He found the experience liberating and demanded to read the script.