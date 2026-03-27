Aamir Khan Says He Always 'Wanted An OTT Release' For <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>

Aamir Khan has said that releasing his 2025 film Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT was always part of the strategy. Speaking to a news agency, he clarified that while the digital release was planned from the beginning, he did not want it to take place immediately after the film's theatrical run.

What Aamir Khan Said

Speaking to PTI, Aamir said, "I was never in two minds. I always wanted an OTT release, but not so quickly after the theatre release. So it is now coming on SonyLIV on April 3, and I want audiences all across the country to enjoy the film. Those who have not got a chance to see it in theatres can now watch it on SonyLIV."

In addition to the feature film, Aamir said the streaming platform will also release a documentary titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare. The documentary highlights the real-life parents of the neurodivergent actors featured in the film.

Explaining the idea behind the documentary, Aamir said, "It's a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. The Sitaare are the superstars, but the real-life superstars are the parents of these 10 artists who have raised them and taken care of them. So that film really highlights the fact that the parents are the real superstars."



The actor made the remarks while attending the red carpet event at the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) held in Delhi.

A few days ago, Aamir Khan's production house announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which had earlier skipped an OTT release, will soon begin streaming on SonyLIV.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. The film stars 10 debutant neurodivergent actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar and Aayush Bhansali. It is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

The film earned Rs 265 crore worldwide and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of last year.



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