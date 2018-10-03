Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji And Karan Johar Weren't Serious Enough For The Internet At Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral

Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Krishna Raj Kapoor died at her home in Mumbai Celebs visited the Kapoors at their home before attending the funeral Aamir and Karan Johar also tweeted about Krishna Raj Kapoor on Monday

In what seems to have become standard narrative after the death of a film fraternity member, the Internet has become enraged after spotting three mourners laughing while attending Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Actors Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have been criticised on social media after a video of them sharing a light moment went viral. The footage appears to have been shot outside Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill. Krishna Raj Kapoor, matriarch of the family, died on Monday and her funeral was attended by many film industry members. This was no time to for smiles, according to an angry Internet.

Alluding to a scene in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2005 film Page 3, a Twitter user shared the video and wrote: "Looks straight from film Page 3 at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral... See Karan Johar laughing with Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt. #Shame... But nobody will condemn for sure." Another seemingly infuriated Twitter user added: "These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them."

However, a section of the Internet tried to reason with trolls, saying: "She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it."

Having fun at a funeral KJO & Rani ? pic.twitter.com/BqhNnvFQRb — SambiT (@OMGSambit) October 2, 2018

These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them. — Ramanathan KS (@ramanathanks) October 2, 2018

I don't think there is any reason to mourn here. She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it. — Gunjan Aggarwala (@Gunjanaggarwala) October 3, 2018

There is nothing wrong here..

You don't need to pretend to be sad..

They are smiling on some other topic.

Not on Krishna ji 's death.

& They are not near to her body & all... — VISHNU (@Vishnu__Bala) October 3, 2018

The trolling seems to have become standard practice now after Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Bachchan were criticised for cracking a smile at the funerals of Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi and Rajan Nanda respectively.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of Raj Kapoor, was the last of her generation of Kapoors. Aamir Khan was, in fact, one of the first celebrities to tweet about her after she died on Monday. In his eulogy piece, Aamir wrote:

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

On Twitter, Karan Johar described Krishna Raj Kapoor as the 'First Lady of the Film Industry."

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday at her home in Mumbai. Her last rites was organised on the same day which was attended by several celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan, whose daughter Shweta is married to Krishna and Raj Kapoor's grandson, attended the funeral with Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren - Kareena and Karisma and Armaan and Adar Jain - were present.

Almost the entire Kapoor family got together to pay their last respects to the family matriarch. The final rites were performed by Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir. Her second son Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and their son Ranbir missed the funeral as they were in USA where Rishi Kapoor is scheduled to undergo medical treatment.