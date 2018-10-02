'Krishna Raj Kapoor Kept Her Vast Family Of Celebrated Individuals Together As One Bond': Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute

Krishna Raj Kapoor was 87 (Image courtesy: AnupamPKher)

"Krishna Raj Kapoor, the matriarch of the family, the epitome of grace and dignity. Gentle and loving to all... caring... faultless in etiquette and family protocol. She kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond," read an excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's blog, which he posted as a tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest on Monday morning. She was 87. Krishna Raj Kapoor was married to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Mumbai home with daughter Shweta soon after the news broke. Later, Abhishek and Aishwarya were also pictured. Shweta is the daughter-in-law of Ritu Nanda, elder daughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

"Her famous line to brides-to-be: When you shall go as a bride into your husband's home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles. Scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family; knitting needles, to knit the family together," Amitabh Bachchan, 75, added.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor here.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946. Actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain are there five children. Their grandchildren like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are also actors.

Celebs like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan (Kareena's sister-in-law) and others also posted their tributes on social media for Krishna Raj Kapoor.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor's last rites were performed by Randhir Kapoor. She was cremated on Monday evening in Chembur.