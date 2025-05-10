Aamir Khan Postpones <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Trailer Launch Amid India-Pak Conflict

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan delays trailer release of film Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer was initially scheduled to premiere on May 8. Postponement follows rising tensions and security concerns in India.

Due to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan has reportedly decided to delay the trailer release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Initially planned for May 8, the trailer was set to drop over the weekend. However, given the rising cross-border tensions and the current security concerns, Aamir Khan and his production team have chosen to postpone the release.

Sources close to the production team revealed that they felt it would not be appropriate to promote the film at this time while the nation is facing such heightened security issues.

The source told IANS, "Concerning the ongoing developments at the country's borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir Khan Productions have decided to postpone their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer. Our thoughts are with the brave hearts of our armed forces who remain steadfast in protecting the nation. As responsible citizens, we believe it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time."

Several Bollywood A-listers, from Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, have extended their support to Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army for their bravery in these tough times.

Sitaare Zameen Par has been headlined by Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza. The film features 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 207 hit Taare Zameen Par. In the upcoming instalment, the actor will be playing the role of a “rude and politically incorrect” man, Gulshan.

Last month, Aamir Khan shared, “My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, my character's name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh's. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude and politically incorrect, and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife and mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach.”

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on June 20. The project has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.