Allu Arjun Meets Aamir Khan At His Mumbai Home. Fans Expect A Mega Collaboration

Allu Arjun visited Aamir Khan at his Mumbai residence recently. A fan page dedicated to the actors shared a picture on its X handle. In the picture, Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun can be seen sporting their best smiles for the camera. They are seen dressed in their casual best.

The picture went crazy viral on social media. Fans are assuming they will collaborate soon though there's no confirmation yet.

On the work front, Allu Arjun had a blockbuster last year with Pushpa 2: The Rule scoring massive numbers at the box office.

He is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee. The project, tentatively titled AA22XA6, was announced last month and has been creating buzz on social media.

Allu Arjun will, reportedly, undergo a significant physical transformation under celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stephens.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is all set to present Sitaare Zaamen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.

The actor shared the first look of the film recently on his social media, leaving fans excited. The poster shows Aamir with ten other students played by newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R Prasanna, the film also has Genelia Dsouza in a key role and will hit the theatres on June 20.