A <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Update: Aamir Khan's Film Gets A Release Date, To Introduce 10 Debutants

Aamir Khan fans, brace yourselves for some exciting news. The makers of Aamir's much-awaited Sitaare Zameen Par have announced the film's release date. The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, will premiere on June 20.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the sequel to Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The family drama also featured Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma in key roles.

On Monday (May 5), Aamir Khan Productions dropped the first-look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par on Instagram. The picture hints that Aamir Khan will slip into the shoes of a basketball coach. The actor played the role of an art teacher in the first film.

Aamir Khan will feature opposite Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par. The poster also introduces 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. They are likely to bring a fresh energy to the movie.

Sitaare Zameen Par is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be crooning the music for the film with the lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The side note read, “A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. Sitaare Zameen Par. Sabka Apna Apna Normal. 20th June Only In Theatres.”

On May 4, RS Prasanna teased fans about Sitaare Zameen Par. The director shared a vibrant post on Instagram that read, “Are you ready for our Sitaare?”

Last month, Aamir Khan spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par and his character in the film. The actor made a virtual appearance in front of his China-based fan club.

He said, “Sitaare Zameen Par… is about differently abled people. It's about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It's a comedy, but the theme is the same."

Aamir Khan will be essaying the character of a “rude and politically incorrect” man, Gulshan, in Sitaare Zameen Par. Read all about it here.