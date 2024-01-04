Aamir Khan Greets Ex-Wife Kiran Rao With A Kiss At Daughter Ira's Wedding

Aamir Khan pictured with Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai last night. It was fam-jam time at the wedding. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao also attended the wedding along with son Azad. Aamir Khan was pictured greeting Kiran Rao with a peck on the cheek as they posed for a photo-op session together. They were joined by Nupur Shikhare's mom in the frame. The newlyweds Ira and Nupur also stepped out for a photo-op right after getting married.

See pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare here:

Here's a fam-jam picture from last night:

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."