A Week In The Life Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Like This

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently wrapped the schedule of her forthcoming project Shaakuntalam, shared a glimpse of her week in her latest Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The actress shared pictures from the week than went by. What kept Samantha busy? To begin with, lots of work. She shared pictures from the shoots she did, events she attended. She also met designer Neeta Lulla and posted some selfies with her friends. Samantha, who is a fitness enthusiast, did it all without missing her workout sessions. She also posted a video from her gym. "The week that was," Samantha captioned the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she is making headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. The Family Man 2 opened to stellar reviews and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu received massive praise for their performances in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.