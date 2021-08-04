A Scene From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Caravan Life'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her work life. The actress, who is currently prepping for Shakuntalam, a mythological film directed by Gunasekhar, can be seen getting ready for her shoot in front of a vanity mirror in her caravan. She can be seen sporting a green kurta from her own clothing brand Saaki and sitting in a chair as her make-up artist Sadhna applies make-up on her face. "The caravan life," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote in the caption and added a camera and a popcorn icon. Check out the actress' post here:

This is not the first time Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared pictures from her vanity van. Last month, the actress, who was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee's web-series The Family Man 2, shared a BTS video from the sets of the show. The actress can be seen singing and dancing in her vanity van. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote: "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 Raj and DK. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role.. Isssa method yo. Yes.. yessssss the voice. This one is for all the bad singers ... we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO." Samantha plays the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji, who is on a suicide mission in The Family Man 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram feed is filled with adorable pictures and videos of her pet pooch Hash.

In terms of work, Samantha has starred in films such as Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. She will next be seen in Shakuntalam.