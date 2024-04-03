A Tour Of Gauri Khan's Mumbai Restaurant Torii

Gauri Khan shared glimpses from her restaurant.

Gauri Khan opened the gates to her new Mumbai restaurant Torii Mumbai earlier this year. Gauri Khan, who ventured into hospitality with the eatery, shared another video from her new design marvel Torii Mumbai. On her official Instagram handle, Gauri Khan gave a tour of sorts of the restaurant and she wrote about the colour palette. The caption on the post read, "The color palette chosen for Torii was designed to set the warm tones like red, green and orange which created a cozy atmosphere."

Check out Gauri Khan's video here:

Earlier, Gauri Khan shared a video from her restaurant and she wrote, "Torii, where culinary excellence meets sophisticated ambiance. Venturing into restaurant design sparked a world of creativity for me. We have created a refined and opulent dining experience where every detail exudes unparalleled quality and glamour."

Gauri Khan announced her venture with these words, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - Now open for you to explore."

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.