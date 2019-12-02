A Suitable Boy First Look: Ishaan Khatter Is Mesmerised By Tabu

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in a still from A Suitable Boy. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter)

The first look of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy is out now and it features Tabu as courtesan Saeeda Bai and Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor, who is infatuated with her. A Suitable Boy is director Mira Nair's TV adaptation of Vikram Seth's sprawling novel of the same name, which showcases the stories of four families set in the post-Partition era. In the first look poster, Ishaan as Maan looks mesmerised by Tabu's character Saeeda Bai as she holds his face sitting on a swing. The duo can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. Sharing the picture, Tabu wrote: "First look #ASuitableBoy." Ishaan Khatter also shared the first look on his Instagram profile.

Reacting to Ishaan Khatter's post, several celebrities such as his sister-in-law Mira Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, filmmakers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga praised Ishaan's look in the comments section.

A screenshot of Mira Rajput and Tara Sutaria's comments on Ishaan's post.

A screenshot of Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddhant Chaturvedi's comments on Ishaan's post.

A Suitable Boy also features Tanya Maniktala as the protagonist Lata Mehra, Rasika Dugal as her sister Savita Kapoor, Shefali Shah as Rupa Mehra (mother of Lata Mehra and Savita Kapoor), Vijay Varma as Rasheed (a tutor to Saeeda Bai's sister), Randeep Hooda as Billy Irani, Vivek Gomber as Arun Mehra (Lata's elder brother), Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor (a renowned politician and father of Maan Kapoor), Shahana Goswami as Meenakshi as many others such as Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Mahira Kakkar and Vijay Raaz. The series will be filmed across various locations in India, including Maheshwar and Lucknow.

Earlier, talking about her role, Tabu, who has previously worked with Mira Nair in the 2006 film The Namesake, said she is looking forward to another "creatively charged experience" with the filmmaker. She told news agency IANS: "I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on The Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience."

Announcing her association with the series, Tabu shared a photo along with the team on social media and wrote: "New beginnings."

Ishaan, who is collaborating with Tabu and Mira Nair for the first time for this project, earlier stated that he feels honoured "to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair." Before the first look, he shared a picture of Tabu and Mira Nair from the sets and wrote: "And a new journey commences. Powerhouses!"

A Suitable Boy went on floors in September this year. As mentioned above, the series is set in newly-independent India and interweaves the stories of four families - the Mehras, the Kapoors, the Chatterjis and the Khans.