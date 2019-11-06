Ram Kapoor And Shahana Goswami Join The Cast Of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy

Ram Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami joined the cast of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. A Suitable Boy showcases the stories of four families, set in post-independence era. The story is centered around Rupa Mehra, who, during the process of finding a suitable boy for her 19-year-old daughter Lata, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Out of the four families, the Kapoors are headed by Mahesh Kapoor, a renowned politician, who fought for country's independence and is imprisoned under British rule. Ram Kapoor will play Mahesh Kapoor in the series, reports news agency IANS. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, who has previously worked Mira Nair on projects like Monsoon Wedding and Words With Gods, talked about working with the filmmaker again and told IANS: "I have worked with Mira Nair on two films, both of which have been masterpieces. Working with her has been a delight and I cannot wait to see how beautifully she paints a picture of A Suitable Boy."

Ram Kapoor spoke extensively about his character Mahesh Kapoor. "I play Mahesh Kapoor in the series, a veteran politician who is not only a patriot, but also a reformist at the same time. He is a character with multiple shades and layers, and I'm looking forward to getting under his skin," IANS quoted Ram Kapoor as saying.

Ram Kapoor announced his association with the project on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and he wrote: "I've kept my next project under wraps so far guys but here's the official announcement."

Vivek Gomber will be seen playing the role of Rupa Mehra's son Arun Mehra, who is married to Meenakshi Chatterjee. Speaking about his role, Vivek said, "I feel incredibly lucky to have got the job. I hope I can do justice to the role of Arun Mehra, Mira's vision and of course Vikram Seth's book."

Meanwhile, Shahana Goswami, who will play Meenakshi, said, "It is been a dream to work with Mira since I was a kid and there couldn't be a better project to be able to collaborate with her."

Tanya Maniktala will be seen as the protagonist Lata in the series. Ishaan Khatter has been roped in as Maan Kapoor, Mahesh Kapoor's son, who is infatuated with a courtesan named Saeeda Bai, played by Tabu. The series went on floors in September this year. Tabu shared a picture along with the team on social media and she wrote: "New beginnings."

The series will be shot across a variety of locations in India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar. The series also features accomplished actors like Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Mahira Kakkar, Vijay Varma and Vijay Raaz. The web-series will be distributed by BBC Studios.

(With inputs from IANS)

