A Pic From Priyanka Chopra's 'Quarantine Life' In London, With Diana By Her Side

Seems like Priyanka Chopra is in London once again (going by her latest Instagram post). The actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen happily posing with her pet pooch Diana. She captioned the post: "Reunion" and added the hashtag #quarantinelife. The actress has been staying in London for months now, where she is shooting for Citadel. However, she did fly to New York last week. About Priyanka's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.

The actress recently visited her New York restaurant Sona. "My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience," read an excerpt from her post.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare, is a film producer and she recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced. She also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.