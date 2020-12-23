A Good Old Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Throwback With A Friend

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child

They are parents to 4-year-old Taimur

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012

Saif Ali Khan might be a social media recluse but he often features in wife Kareena Kapoor's Instagram posts. Kareena Kapoor, on Wednesday, added a happy picture to her Instagram profile, which features the actress with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, along with their friend Alexandra Galligan. Kareena's post was a birthday greeting for a friend. She captioned the post: "Happy birthday my darling Gally. We miss us all being together... Very soon. God willing. Here's to Chiswick dinners. Hugs." In the throwback picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts.

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback with Saif and she captioned it: "My saif-haven. #flashbackfriday." Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They announced their second pregnancy in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.

Saif Ali Khan has many projects in the line-up. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman, this year. Saif's line-up of films also includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will also feature in Amazon Prime Video's political drama Tandav.