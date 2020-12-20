Life Advice From Kareena Kapoor To Birthday Boy Taimur: 'Do Everything That Makes You Smile'

Kareena with Taimur and Saif. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Taimur celebrates his 4th birthday on Sunday

"Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy," wrote Kareena

Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also wished him on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor picked the cutest pictures and the best set of words to wish her son Taimur on his 4th birthday on Sunday. The actress shared a super cute video that features priceless pictures of the birthday boy along with his father Saif Ali Khan. Kareena began the note by writing: "My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... Which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy but on the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... But above all else do everything in your life that makes you smile." Kareena Kapoor signed off the note saying, "No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday son... My Tim."

See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Taimur's aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also wished him on his 4th birthday. Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with Taimur and she wrote: "Happy birthday Tim Tim. My big brother - four today and for always."

Karisma Kapoor, posting a few super cute pictures with her nephew, wrote: "Kisses for my jaan Taimur. Happy birthday. We love you loads."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They shared the big news of their second pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement.