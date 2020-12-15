Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's 'Favourite Boys': A Pic Of Saif Ali Khan With Sons Ibrahim And Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday

She added the hashtag #FatherAndSons to her post

Kareena and Saif are expecting second child

After delighting her Instafam with a picture of her baby bump, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan along with Ibrahim (Saif's son with ex-wife Amrita Singh) and Taimur (Kareena and Saif's first child). In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Saif Ali Khan, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, can be seen happily posing with Ibrahim on one side and Taimur on the other. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor captioned the post: "Favourite boys." She added the hashtag #FatherAndSons to her post. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor left multiple hearts in the comments section. So did Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena, expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, often shares pictures from her maternity diaries. She posted a picture from the sets of a shoot on Monday and she captioned the post: "Two of us on the sets." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Saif Ali Khan might be a social media recluse but he frequently features on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram. Last week, she shared a throwback with him and she captioned it: "My saif-haven. #flashbackfriday." Check out the post here:

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman, this year. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.