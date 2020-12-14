Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Shares Striking Pic Of Baby Bump (See Inside)

Kareena Kapoor photographed at a Diwali party. (courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena announced second pregnancy in August this year

She and Saif are parents to Taimur (3)

Kareena frequently shares pictures from work diaries

Kareena Kapoor managed to scoop some time from her work diaries and shared a stunning picture on her Instagram profile on Monday afternoon. In the picture, pregnant Kareena Kapoor, dressed in soft pink separates, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses for the camera. We also got a glimpse of the actress' baby bump. Kareena Kapoor, on the sets of a shoot, captioned the post: "Two of us on the sets." In no time, the actress' post was filled up with heart emojis from her fans. Fashion designer and Kareena's friend Masaba Gupta commented: "Fabbbbb! It's insane and commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote "stunning." Kareena's Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani dropped heart-eyed emojis on the post.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

During her pregnancy, Kareena wrapped the schedule of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She did multiple photo shoots and also shot for the third season of her talk show What Women Want. Here are some posts from Kareena's work diaries:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their second pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.