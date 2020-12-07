Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Will Miss The Hills And How

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, home-bound, will miss Palampur (in Himachal Pradesh). The 40-year-old actress, who was in Himachal Pradesh since Diwali, had been delighting her fans by sharing pictures from the hills. Kareena flew there along with her son Taimur and her BFF Malaika Arora, last month. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were shooting for horror comedy Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Kareena captioned it: "Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... And hello Mumbai... I'm coming home." In the comments section of her post, Malaika Arora commented: "The hills will miss you."

During her stay in Himachal Pradesh, Kareena Kapoor filled up her Instagram profile with posts from her life there, which included glimpses from the pottery lessons that she and her 3-year-old son Taimur took up, "exclusive culinary" sessions, her days out with husband Saif Ali Khan, pictures with Malaika and a perfect Diwali greeting.

Kareena Kapoor finished the final schedule of her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan during her pregnancy, which she announced in August this year. The actress also shot for episodes of her talk show What Women Want Season 3. She also posted pictures from several shoots that she took up. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. Her line-up of films also includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, the shooting of which hasn't started as of now.