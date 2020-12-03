Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor's Morning Fix Is A Cup Of Coffee With A Dose Of Sunshine

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared an Instagram Reel on her profile and it is a sheer delight. Dressed in a red sweatshirt, the actress can be seen posing with a cup of coffee. Kareena can be seen being her stunning self in all the sun-kissed pictures. Kareena had her styled in a ponytail and she can be seen sporting a no-makeup look. She added the song Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) to her reel. The 40-year-old actress captioned the post: "Breakfast with Bebo," adding the hashtag #feelitreelit.

See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor has been actively working during her pregnancy. The actress often shares pictures from photoshoots that she does. Kareena, who finished shooting for her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, after the film's wrap, posted a picture from the sets. She wrote: "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... Tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course."

Here are some more posts from Kareena's work diaries:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.