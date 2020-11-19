Kareena Kapoor Thanks The 'Official Photographer' For Dharamshala Pics. Guess Who

Taimur with Kareena and Malaika in Dharamshala (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, chilling in Dharamshala, is making beautiful memories on her trip, some of which have been captured in photos by her Ki And Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this month, Kareena travelled to Dharamshala to spend Diwali with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Arjun Kapoor and Saif were already in Dharamshala for the shooting schedule of their upcoming film Bhoot Police. Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora too travelled to Dharamshala with Kareena - she just flew back to Mumbai. On Thursday, Kareena shared an adorable close-up of Taimur enjoying a snack and captioned it in typically Kareena style: "French fries anyone? PS: Thank you Arjun Kapoor for being our official photographer."

Say hello to Taimur. Isn't he the cutest?

Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared a glimpse of their lazy morning scenes at a Dharamshala cafe. She captioned the post with two words: "Mountain bliss." Meanwhile, the "official photographer" also shared glimpses of Malaika on his Instagram stories with entries such as these:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor had shared a glimpse of how cosy her Diwali was this year. "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy," she wrote along with a boomerang video from her Dharamshala resort.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August - she is in her second trimester of pregnancy. Kareena wrapped the schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha last month, which is expected to release on Christmas 2021. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police is expected to release in August 2021. They co-star with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film.