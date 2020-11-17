Kareena Kapoor Is Making Memories In Dharamshala. This One Speaks A Thousand Words

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a few pics from Dharamshala

"Always looking ahead," she captioned the pic

Kareena reached Dharamshala ahead of Diwali

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, is making priceless memories. The 40-year-old actress is sharing glimpses of her vacation diaries of Instagram every now and then, and one such post arrived on Tuesday morning. Kareena shared two photos from her walk around the hill station with Taimur perched on dad Saif's shoulders. She added the perfect caption for the dreamy set of photos: "Always looking ahead." Kareena Kapoor travelled to Dharamshala ahead of Diwali to join Saif Ali Khan, who was already in the hill station for the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police.

Kareena Kapoor assigned photo courtesy to Arjun Kapoor, who co-stars with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police.

While Kareena Kapoor joined Saif Ali Khan on Diwali, Malaika Arora also travelled to Dharamshala to be with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A video of the quartet taking a stroll around Dharamshala has gone crazy viral. Taimur can be heard adorably shouting to the onlookers: "No photos."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of how cozy her Diwali was this year. "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy," she wrote along with a boomerang video from her Dharamshala resort.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August. Kareena is in her second trimester of pregnancy. Kareena wrapped the schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha last month, which is expected to release on Christmas 2021. Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police is expected to release in August 2021.