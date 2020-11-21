Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Is Blown Away By This Show: 'Can Someone Please Make This Here?'

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

What's keeping mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor busy these days? Binge-watching newly launched shows. The last one on her list was Netflix's mini-series The Queen's Gambit. Kareena shared her review of the show in an Instagram story and looks like the The Queen's Gambit has really left her impressed. Sharing a glimpse of the show, Kareena wrote: "The best show ever," and added the clap and the red heart emojis. Kareena is "100 per cent blown" after all. Well, watching and loving The Queen's Gambit made Kareena wonder what if we also had a similar show back at home? "Can someone please make this here? Anyone listening?" suggested Kareena Kapoor.

Here's what Kareena Kapoor shared on her Instagram story:

The seven-episode first season of The Queen's Gambit, released recently, turned out to be such a hit that fans are already enquiring about the next season. The mini-series is based on a 1983 novel of the same name by author Walter Tevis. The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist named Beth Harmon, whose rise as chess prodigy while struggling addictions during the Cold War era forms the crux of the storyline.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy - she announced her pregnancy news in August. Kareena spent Diwali with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala recently, from where she shared these posts.

In terms of work, Kareena wrapped the schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha last month, which is expected to release on Christmas 2021.