Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Pic With Her 'Saif-Haven'

For Kareena Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan will always be her "Saif-haven." The actress, who married her Tashan co-star in 2012, made a trip down memory lane and posted an adorable throwback picture of themselves with an equally adorable caption. The photo features Kareena wearing a golden saree paired with a pink blouse and walking hand-in-hand with Saif Ali Khan, who can be seen sporting a white shirt, black trousers and a black blazer. The picture appears to be from the 52nd Filmfare Awards. The reason we are saying this is because at the award show in 2007, the couple were photographed in the same outfits.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "My Saif-haven. #flashbackfriday."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Tashan. After dating for a few years, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16 in 2012. The couple, who welcomed son Taimur in December 2016, are expecting second child together.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a super cute photo of Taimur posing with his cousin Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

During her stay in Dharamshala last month, Kareena updated her Instagram feed with amazing pictures of Saif Ali Khan and their little son.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha.