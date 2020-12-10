The Internet Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Taimur And Sister Inaaya

Taimur with Inaaya. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya

Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis

"Different level cute," commented Anita Hassanandani

Kareena Kapoor shared a super cute picture on her Instagram profile on Thursday night, which features the actress' 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, and her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu). In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing for the camera together. Sharing the photograph, Kareena Kapoor captioned her post: "Brothers and sisters forever." The comments section of the post was filled up with heart emojis. Kareena's sister Karisma dropped heart emojis on the post. "Different level cute," wrote Anita Hassanandani. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also left heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their second pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The actress' upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. She also wrapped the shooting of her chat show What Women Want season 3.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, one of India's most legendary cricketers. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others.