A Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra's Travel Diaries With 'Best Travel Partner' Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Australia to kickstart the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. On Tuesday, the actress shared a reel documenting her arrival in Australia on social media. The video features a breathtaking view from her airplane window, followed by a shot of her daughter Malti Marie at the airport. In subsequent frames, Priyanka is seen dressed in a chic ensemble. The video also captures the little one leaning on her mother's arms. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever.”

Last week, Priyanka Chopra made her way to Rome to celebrate Bulgari's 140th anniversary and the grand unveiling of their exquisite high jewellery collection, Aeterna. On Wednesday, the actress shared her pictures from the event on social media. Priyanka turned heads in a black sequinned gown. She accentuated her look with a Bulgari necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. She left her tresses open and completed her look with black heels. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "In the heart of Rome." The post received love from her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her industry friends.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended another Bulgari event in Rome. Several photos and videos from the star-studded event did the rounds on social media. Priyanka Chopra showed off a stunning outfit and debuted a chic new hairstyle. Priyanka looked elegant as she stepped out in an off-shoulder cream and black dress with shoulder-length hair. She accentuated her look with a Serpenti Aeterna necklace. The actress flashed her biggest smile as she carried a flower bouquet while strolling through the event.

During the soirée, Priyanka Chopra shared picture-perfect moments with fellow actors including Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi. For the unversed, all three actresses are global ambassadors of Bulgari. Anne Hathaway sported a white outfit featuring a thigh-high slit, while Shu Qi opted for a striking blue and red ensemble. Liu Yifei, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a green and golden dress. The stars were seen laughing and engaging in fun conversations.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. The actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.