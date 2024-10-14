Advertisement

Bereaved Salman Khan Pays His Last Respects To Baba Siddique At His Residence

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday evening by three assailants

Bereaved Salman Khan Pays His Last Respects To Baba Siddique At His Residence
Salman Khan pictured outside Baba Siddique's house
New Delhi:

Salman Khan, a close friend of former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Baba Siddique, visited his house to offer his last respects on Sunday evening after the leader was shot dead on Saturday. Surrounded by tight security and his bodyguard Shera, a visibly distraught Salman Khan was seen leaving Baba Siddique's home after paying his  condolences. After hearing of Baba Siddique's death, Salman Khan cancelled the shoot of Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where the politician had been taken after the shooting. On Sunday evening, Baba Siddique was buried with state honours.

Baba Siddique, 66, was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics and was well-known for his close ties with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among others. He played a pivotal role in reconciling the two superstars and ending Bollywood's biggest feud nearly a decade ago. The two stars, who stopped talking after an altercation at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, met at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party and hugged for the first time in years. The photo of that moment quickly went viral on social media.

At least six bullets were fired at Mr Siddique near his son Zeeshan's office and four hit him in the chest. Three men carried out the shooting during Dussehra festivities. The two suspects arrested in the killing of Mr Siddique have claimed they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said sources. However, the gang is yet to take responsibility for the murder, which was carried out despite the minister having the 'Y' security.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was also involved in a shooting outside the Mumbai residence of Salman Khan on April 14. The gang had threatened to target anyone who helped Salman Khan, because of his alleged involvement in the shooting of blackbucks during the filming of the 1998 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. The alleged act had enraged the Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck.

Security was tightened around Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home in Bandra after the April shooting. The star had told the police that he believed that the shooting was done on the orders of the Bishnoi gang with the intention of killing him and his family.
 

