Baba Siddquie Death: Baba Siddique To Get State Funeral, Security Upgraded Outside Salman Khan's House

Baba Siddique's Murder: Planning And Plotting

The three accused received weapons a few days before the planned shooting through a human courier, according to the sources. The three shooters have been living in a rented house in Kurla for the past two months, for ₹ 14,000 per month. Reportedly, the shooters were paid ₹ 3 lakh in advance, to execute the murder. The money was to be divided between four people who took the contract for the murder.

During their interrogation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which lasted for seven hours, the two arrested suspects claimed they had been conducting a recce of the shooting spot in Bandra East for nearly a month, said sources. They also recced Mr Siddique's home and office much in advance.