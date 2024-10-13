Baba Siddquie Death: Baba Siddique To Get State Funeral, Security Upgraded Outside Salman Khan's House

New Delhi:
Baba Siddique, 66, a former three-time MLA from Bandra West and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the National Congress Party (NCP), was shot dead last night in Bandra East, Mumbai. At least six bullets were fired at Mr Siddique near his son Zeeshan's office and four hit him in the chest. Three men carried out the shooting during Dussehra festivities. The two suspects arrested in the killing of Mr Siddique have claimed they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said sources. However, the gang is yet to take responsibility for the murder, which was carried out despite the minister having the ‘Y' security. Cops suspect it to be contract killing.
Here are the latest developments after Baba Siddique's murder:
Ajit Pawar Meet Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Siddique
Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra met Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique, following his murder. Baba Siddique was the member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the National Congress Party (NCP).
Two Accused Arrested In Baba Siddique Murder To Be Presented In Killa Court At 12
Both the accused arrested in Baba Siddique's murder case will be presented in Killa Court at 12 pm. Their medical checkup will be done in GT Hospital.
Two men - Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana and Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh - have been arrested while the third, Shiv Kumar from Uttar Pradesh remains on the run.
Zeeshan Siddique Posts About Baba Siddique's Death, Informs About Burial
This Was Baba Siddique's Last Post Before He Was Shot Dead
Two days before his shocking murder, Baba Siddique had posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, honouring the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who died on October 9 at age 86. In his post, Mr Siddique described Ratan Tata's death as the "End of an Era."
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Ex-Minister Received Death Threat 15 Days Ago
Sources close to Baba Siddique claim he had received a death threat 15 days ago and was given the 'Y' category security cover. Mr Siddique, however, did not report any threat from the Bishnoi gang, according to the police.
Visuals From The Spot Where NCP Leader Baba Siddiqui Was Shot
State Funeral For Baba Siddique
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a state funeral with full government honuors for former Minister of State Baba Siddique.
How Baba Siddique's Murder Was Carried Out
The three accused arrived at the shooting spot in an auto rickshaw and waited for a while before the shooting took place, added the sources in the crime branch. Police believe someone else was providing them with information about Mr Siddique's location.
Baba Siddique's Murder: Planning And Plotting
The three accused received weapons a few days before the planned shooting through a human courier, according to the sources. The three shooters have been living in a rented house in Kurla for the past two months, for ₹ 14,000 per month. Reportedly, the shooters were paid ₹ 3 lakh in advance, to execute the murder. The money was to be divided between four people who took the contract for the murder.
During their interrogation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which lasted for seven hours, the two arrested suspects claimed they had been conducting a recce of the shooting spot in Bandra East for nearly a month, said sources. They also recced Mr Siddique's home and office much in advance.
Baba Siddique Shooters Claim To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Sources
The two suspects arrested in the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique have claimed they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said sources. Cops are yet to verify this claim while the gang is yet to admit responsibility for the murder that has sparked security concerns ahead of the Maharashtra state elections.
Baba Siddique Murder: Ajit Pawar "Shocked", Lost A "Good Colleague, Friend"
Soon after Baba Siddique was declared dead, Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed grief over the death of former minister.
" I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui," he wrote.
The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers, he said. "The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced."
Extending condolences to the family, he said, "With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Siddiqui family and their workers.
Gang-War-Like Situation Should Not Resurface In Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde
"I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Marathi.
Baba Siddique Death: Body Shifted To Cooper Hospital For Postmortem
Former Minister Baba Siddique was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital's emergency medical services at 9.30 pm in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, and no blood pressure, officials from the medical facility told news agency PTI.
He had lost a lot of blood. He was shifted to the ICU in an attempt to save him but was declared dead at 11.27 pm. This morning, around 6 am, Mr Siddique's body was shifted to Cooper Hospital for postmortem.
Baba Siddique Death: Two Of The Three Accused Arrested
Baba Siddique was shot dead between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm on Saturday near Zeeshan, his son's office in Bandra East. Two men - 23-year-old Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and 19-year-old Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh - were arrested while the third shooter, Shiv Kumar remains on the run. Mumbai police have sought the help of Haryana and UP police for details on the two arrested accused.
Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead
Baba Siddique, 66, a prominent politician from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former three-time MLA from Bandra East, was shot dead in Bandra last night.