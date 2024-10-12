When Baba Siddique Helped End SRK-Salman Khan Feud

Baba Siddique inadvertently played a role in uniting two of Bollywood's megastars.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra today. A political veteran in Maharashtra, Mr Siddique left Congress, after nearly five decades of association with the party, and joined the ruling BJP's ally Nationalist Congress Party in February this year.

He had served as a minister when the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP coalition government was in power.

Mr Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties. In one such party in 2013, Mr Siddique inadvertently played a role in uniting two of Bollywood's megastars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Despite occasional conflicts and publicised disagreements, the two actors have maintained a bond over the years. One significant moment in their relationship unfolded at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013, bringing an end to a five-year-long cold war.

The Iftaar party hosted by Mr Siddique became the backdrop for the much-anticipated reconciliation between the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who had previously avoided each other following a heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, finally came face to face. The tension that had overshadowed their relationship dissipated as they warmly greeted each other and shared a heartfelt hug. A photo capturing that moment went viral across social media and news channels alike.