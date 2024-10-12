All About Baba Siddique, Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

Baba Siddique was shot at in Mumbai
Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister, was shot at at his MLA son's office on Saturday in Bandra in Mumbai. The leader was rushed to Lilavati hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported news agency ANI. Three bullets were fired at him, sources have told NDTV.
Here are top facts about the leader:
- Baba Siddique, who joined Congress as a teenager, pulled a big switcheroo in February when he quit his party of 48 years and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP.
- "My condition in the Congress was how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food. I was treated like that in the Congress Party," the 66-year-old said in a Parthian shot at his former party.
- Mr Siddique's son, Zeeshan, is a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai. However, Zeeshan was expelled for anti-party activities in August.
- The firing comes months after shots were fired outside actor Salman Khan's house.
- The politician is known for his grand Iftar parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.