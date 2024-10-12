Maharashtra Ex Minister Baba Siddique Shot At In Mumbai

The firing comes months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, has been shot at in Mumbai's Bandra and rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Sources said three bullets were fired at Mr Siddique on Saturday evening at the office of his son Zeeshan, who is the MLA from Bandra East. He is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital.

Mr Siddique, who was a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years and had quit the party in February and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP. Zeeshan Siddique was expelled from the Congress in August.

The firing comes months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year.

Mr Siddique was elected as an MLA from the Bandra West constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009 and served as a minister of state for food and civil supplies, labour and FDA between 2004 and 2008.

The former MLA is known not just for his political acumen but also for hosting lavish parties. A cold war between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was resolved at an iftaar party hosted by Mr Siddique in 2013.