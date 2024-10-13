Baba Siddique Death: Salman Khan Cancels <i>Bigg Boss 18 Shoot</i>, Rushes To Hospital

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cancelled his shoot for Bigg Boss 18 on Saturday night after hearing the news of the NCP leader and his close friend Baba Siddique's tragic death. Siddique was shot dead by three unknown assailants in Bandra. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. In a viral video, Salman is seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to visit Baba Siddique's family.

Baba Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics and was well-known for his close ties with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among others. He played a pivotal role in reconciling the two superstars, who had a well-publicised feud nearly a decade ago. The two stars, who had been avoiding each other since a heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, finally met each other at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party. Their earlier tension faded as they greeted each other warmly and shared a heartfelt hug. A photo of that moment quickly went viral on social media.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, which also features Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, based on the journey of iconic screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar from the 1970s Hindi cinema. This project was produced alongside Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

On Eid, Salman announced his upcoming film titled Sikandar, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. AR Murugadoss will direct the film. Last year, he had two film releases: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, which featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Additionally, Salman returned as the host for the 18th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.