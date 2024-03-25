Salman Khan Leads Celeb Roll Call At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

At Baba Siddique's star star-studded Iftaar party, Salman Khan led the celeb roll call. The Bollywood superstar, who was last seen in the superhit film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, attended the party in a black and white sherwani. The actor was greeted by Baba Siddique near the entrance, and they also posed for the shutterbugs. For the unversed, Salman Khan is a regular at Baba Siddique's iftaar parties and can be spotted attending them every year. Take a look at his picture from last night:

Among the other celebrities who were spotted at the party were Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, celeb couple AlyGoni and Jasmin Bhasin. See how the stars attended the party last night:

Adding glamour to the were also stars like Hina Khan, Mannara Chopra, Adah Sharma, Zareen Khan, Fighter star Rishabh Sawhney, Aamna Sharif among others.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife Rukmini Sahay, Arpita Khan with her her husband Aayush Sharma also marked their presence at the party.

On the work front, bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to star in director AR Murugadoss' next film. The film announcement was made by the Tiger 3 star on Instagram earlier this month. In a note shared by the actor on social media, he wrote that the film will release on Eid 2025. Sharing a collage of himself with the director and producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

AR Murugadoss was the director of films like Ghajini starring Aamir Khan, the 2020 Rajinikanth film Darbar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty starring Akshay Kumar among others. This untitled film will mark Salman Khan's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss.

Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. This film marked the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.