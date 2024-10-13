Baba Siddique Death: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt And Others Visit Hospital

Bollywood actors, including Shilpa Shetty along with her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal and Salman Khan, visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai late Saturday night to meet the family of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique tragically succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants. One of the viral videos shows a visibly emotional Shilpa struggling to hold back tears as she arrives at the hospital. In the clip, she breaks down in her car before stepping out with her husband, Raj Kundra. Another video captures the couple making their way into the hospital, where Shilpa is again seen emotional and fighting back tears.

Actors Zaheer Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan also arrived at the hospital to offer their condolences to Baba Siddique's family. Riteish Deshmukh took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief, stating, "The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice."

Baba Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics and was well-known for his close ties with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Shah Rukh Khan among others. He hosted star-studded Iftaar parties every year.

