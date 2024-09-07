Advertisement

Inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities With Family

"Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa," Shilpa Shetty captioned the video

Read Time: 2 mins
Inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities With Family
Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)
New Delhi:

Shilpa Shetty documented moments from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home and shared it on social media. She posted a video of herself along with husband Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. Shilpa, dressed in her festive best, captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favorite time of the year. She added the hashtags #HappyGaneshChaturthi, #GanpatiBappaMorya, #Grateful and #Blessed to her post. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty loves to go big on festivals. On Janmashtami, she shared a video of her son Viaan and she captioned it, "Happy Janmashtami."

Sharing this clip, Shilpa captioned it, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, my heart and my soul." Check it out:

The actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Before that she was seen in the film Sukhee, co-starring Kusha Kapila. She will also be seen in KD - The Devil.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was also seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and India's Got Talent 10. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.

Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Family, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities With Family
