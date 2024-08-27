Shilpa Shetty And Family Had This Much Fun On Janmashtami

Shilpa Shetty's Janmashtami celebrations look super-duper fun. On Tuesday, the actress dropped a video on Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into the festivities. In the clip, her son Viaan can be seen climbing a human pyramid to break the dahi handi. One of the team members was his father Raj Kundra. We also spotted Shilpa's daughter Samisha looking eagerly at her brother's attempt. Like an expert, Viaan stands on his father's shoulders, takes out the coconut and strikes the handi. And guess what? He breaks it open in the first hit itself. Simply impressive. Once he comes down, Shilpa's munchkin takes a bite from the cracked-open coconut. “Govinda ala re (Govinda has arrived). Happy Janmashtami,” Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Shilpa Shetty visited the ISKCON temple in Mumbai with her husband Raj Kundra, their kids Viaan and Samisha, and Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty. She shared a video from the temple premises on her Instagram Stories.

Back in May, Shilpa Shetty took a religious trip to the Vaishnodevi Temple. Her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty also accompanied the actress. The trip was all the more special as it was planned on the heels of International Mother's Day (May 12). Shilpa shared an adorable picture with her mother on Instagram and wished her on the occasion. The snap captures the Shetty sisters kissing their mother on her cheeks. The trio were dressed in ethnic outfits. Along with the post Shilpa wrote, “At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day, today, tomorrow, and everyday Ma. We will love you and celebrate you forever.”

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the pan-India multilingual film KD - The Devil. Directed by Prem, the crime action also features Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravinds. Bankrolled by KVN Productions, KD - The Devil will premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.