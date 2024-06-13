Inside Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Dinner With Family In London. See Post

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shilpashettykundra)

Shilpa Shetty is busy enjoying her birthday week. The actress turned 49 on June 8. Shilpa celebrated her special day in London. On Thursday, she dropped a group picture on her Instagram Stories. The photo shows Shilpa flashing her brightest smile alongside her husband Raj Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty. Shamita can be seen posing right next to her BFF and Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Rajiv Adatia. We can also see Shilpa's BFF Akanksha Malhotra outside a restaurant in London Bellazul.

In another Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture of dessert plates with “Happy Birthday” written on it. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “Birthday celebrations continue…”

It turns out that on Shilpa Shetty's big day, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia and Akanksha Malhotra surprised the birthday girl with their presence in London. Rajiv dropped a series of pictures and videos from Shilpa's birthday bash. The opening frame shows Rajiv posing with Shilpa, who is looking stunning in a strapless black mini dress and leopard print stockings. Next, we can see a group picture, featuring Shilpa with Shamita and Rajiv. The post concluded with a video showing Raj Kundra and Shilpa entering a restaurant, while the entire gang can be heard screaming “surprise”. The video shows Shilpa completely shocked after finding everyone there, while Raj can be seen laughing his heart out. Along with the post, Rajiv wrote, “Surprise!! A fun dinner surprising and celebrating you!! Hope you had an amazing birthday, Shilpa!! Lots of love!”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in a Kannada film, KD - The Devil. The actress dropped a funny video while announcing that she wrapped up the shoot of KD - The Devil. Helmed by Prem, KD - The Devil also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.