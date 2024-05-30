Watch: Shilpa Shetty Announces Wrap Up Of KD - The Devil With LOL Video

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who will be seen in a Kannada film after a long time, wrapped up the shoot of KD - The Devil and she announced it with a funny video on Instagram on Thursday. In the video, Shilpa looks super happy as she finally got rid of her wig. Shilpa, dressed as her part, looks vibrant in a red saree, bangles and mangalsutra. She can be seen in a jovial mood and poses with the crew. Shilpa says in the video, "KD is the film to watch, and one of my most favourite roles, Satyavati, is here... Yay! KD is complete, guys!" Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "It's a wrap for #KDTheDevil - Part One. Can't wait for you to see Satyavati in action. All set to be yours this December." Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty shared the first look from the film in last March. In the poster shared, Shilpa revived the retro magic in her attire. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as Satyavati." Take a look:

Prior to that, the makers of KD - The Devil teased fans with a new cast member. Director Prem, too, shared a poster featuring a part of a saree and wrote: "A war is between kingdoms. And kingdoms need a powerful 'Satyavati'. Get ready to welcome Satyavati on March 22 at 11:31 AM! A stalwart enters KD's battlefield." Take a look:

KD - The Devil, also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The film isn't Shilpa Shetty's first project in the Kannada film industry. She has also worked in 1998's Preethsod Thappa and Ravichandra's Ondagona Baa and 2005 film Auto Shankar. KD - The Devil is reportedly set in the late Sixties and Seventies. Dhruva Sarja plays the role of a gangster in the film, which also stars Ravichandran.