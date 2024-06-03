Shilpa Shetty's Monday Motivation - Famjam Moments With Son Viaan And Daughter Samisha

Shilpa shared this image. (courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Shilpa Shetty usually treats her fans to workout videos of herself on Monday. However, she made a change in her routine and shared a post featuring famjam moments with son Viaan and daughter Samisha. On Monday, Shilpa Shetty shared a post in which she shared pictures of her kids seated on a beach. She shared a sunkissed selfie of herself. Shilpa also shared adorable selfies with daughter Samisha and son Viaan. The last slide of the carousel post features a blue sky. Sharing the pictures, Shilpa wrote, "Starting the week with a smile and a heart full of gratitude." Fans also loved the post. A fan wrote, "Beautiful pictures. the 4th on is my favourite." Another comment read, "Nice...awesome." Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty celebrated son Viaan's 12th birthday. To mark the occasion, the actress posted a fun video on Instagram. In the clip, Viaan can be seen mimicking a dragon. He says, "Today, I am doing dragon's breath. Smoke out of my mouth." Afterwards, Shilpa playfully says, "I gave birth to a human being." Then, we see some happy pictures of the birthday boy and the mother-son duo. In her wish, Shilpa wrote, "Happy 12th birthday to the dragon of the house (Just try not to get the house scorched). You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you sooooo muchchchch. Stay blessed, my jaan." Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha in 2020. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD - The Devil as Satyavathi Agnihotri. The Prem directorial also features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Shilpa wrapped up the shoot of the film last week.