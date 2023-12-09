On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Anniversary, A Look Back At Their Picture-Perfect Moments

Katrina shared this image. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stand out as a power couple in Bollywood. Today marks their second anniversary as husband and wife. Their wedding ceremony took place at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in 2021. It was attended by both their families and selected friends. Vicky Kaushal has often openly expressed his love for his wife in public. In his recent appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, the actor revealed that Katrina affectionately calls him "Baby, Bubu and Eehh" nicknames. Beyond their playful moments, Vicky and Katrina continually set couple goals by sharing their picture-perfect moments on their social media handles.

As we mark Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding anniversary, let's revisit some of their best moments together.

On Diwali 2023, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of both of them smiling at the camera. While Vicky was wearing a kurta-pajama, Katrina looked awesome in a saree. In the caption, she extended Diwali wishes to her followers.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth with Vicky's parents. Katrina shared a series of pictures to give her fans a glimpse of the festivities. In the images, the family of four wore traditional attire. Katrina captioned the post with a simple, "Happy #karvachauth."

Before that, the duo went on a vacation to the United States. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's holiday pictures were oh-so-adorable. In one snap, the couple were seated in a diner enjoying coffee. While Vicky looked away, Katrina looked at him with love. When Katrina shared the picture on her Instagram handle, Vicky couldn't resist commenting, "My (world and red heart emoji)." Could it get any cuter?

On Vicky Kaushal's 35th birthday, Katrina Kaif shared some special moments on Instagram. In one of the pics, Vicky was hugging his wife while flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera. Wishing her husband, Katrina wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar.... Happiest birthday my (heart emoji).

The couple's Holi celebration was filled with fun and enjoyment. In the pictures, we saw their joyful faces covered in vibrant colours.

We wish Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif many more years of pure love. On the work front, Vicky's Sam Bahadur is running successfully in cinemas, while Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.