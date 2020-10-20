25 Years After DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Are Still Raj And Simran. Here's What They Did

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Anupam Kher from DDLJ (courtesy anupampkher)

First, a very happy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge day. Today is a special day as the iconic DDLJ released on October 20, 25 years ago. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge established the Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan jodi as an evergreen example of classic Bollywood romance and looks like nothing's changed even after 25 years. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol began celebrating the big day by changing their social media profile photos to their onscreen characters from DDLJ - Shah Rukh dedicated his Twitter moniker to Raj Malhotra while Kajol is Simran on Twitter now. Re-sharing a video of DDLJ moments posted by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh tweeted: "25 years! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj and Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special."

Meanwhile, Kajol added: "Raj and Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in. I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today... a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shout-out to all of you!"

Actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of Raj Malhotra's father - referred to as "Pops" in the movie - also shared an emotional note on Instagram, along with a bunch of photos from the film's sets: "Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!"

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is now the fashion director for Vogue India, featured as one of Simran's best friends in the movie. Celebrating 25 years of DDLJ, Anaita shared an interesting story about being cast in the movie by director Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, who featured as one of Raj Malhotra's friends: "I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student," she wrote.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge won 14 Filmfare Awards and a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The ensemble cast of the film also included names such as Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi.