DDLJ Through The Eyes Of Aamir Khan. Here's What The Actor Tweeted About The Film

As the classic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, clocked 25 years on Tuesday, the film's cast and its fans celebrated by sharing fond memories and best moments from the film. However, they were not the only ones to share special posts. Another DDLJ special post arrived from Aamir Khan. The actor, in his tweet, thanked the film's director Aditya Chopra and the film's cast and wrote: “Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shah Rukh and the entire team of DDLJ.” Sharing his perception of the film, Aamir Khan tweeted: “A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shah Rukh and the entire team of DDLJ.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge showcases the story of Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Simran (Kajol), who fall in love during their vacation in Europe. They get separated by Simran's father, played by Amrish Puri, who takes her to their ancestral home for her marriage. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri , Mandia Bedi and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

The film won many awards and accolades, post its release, including the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995. It is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema - it is still running in Maratha Mandir, a cinema hall in Mumbai.