25 Years Later, DDLJ's Sheena Writes Of Taking The Role 'For A Laugh And Paid Holiday'

Remember Sheena from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania played the role of Kajol's fashionista best friend in DDLJ. 25 years after DDLJ released, Anaita shared a lengthy note on Instagram, revealing she was approached by director Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar for helping out with casting Kajol's onscreen friends and she ended up featuring as one of them in the movie. "I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simran's friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry - a world I knew nothing about at the time. In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena."

On an ROFL note, Anaita, who was a student then, added: "I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student."

Sharing her experience of working with a superstar in the making, Anaita said: "I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland, fresh off the bus (ok plane) and seeing Shah Rukh in his black suit on a little bridge... and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I'm sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way - that's why he's Shah Rukh." For Kajol, she wrote: "Kajol was just Kajol - real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever)."

Anaita Shroff ended her post by writing: "I'm so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy."

To celebrate 25 years of DDLJ, Shah Rukh and Kajol changed their social media profile photos to their onscreen characters from DDLJ - Shah Rukh dedicated his Twitter moniker to Raj Malhotra while Kajol is Simran on Twitter now.