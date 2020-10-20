25 Years Of DDLJ: Mandira Bedi And Assistant Director Uday Chopra Share Then-And-Now Pics

Uday Chopra and Mandira Bedi shared throwbacks (courtesy: Twitter, Instagram)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocked 25 years on October 20 and opened the floodgates of memories for those who were closely associated with the iconic movie. While Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol updated their social media profiles as Raj and Simran from DDLJ, Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra, who were also part of the film's team, revisited memories from 25 years ago. DDLJ was helmed by Aditya Chopra, who brought on board his brother Uday Chopra as an assistant director. Karan Johar, who featured as one of Shah Rukh's onscreen friends in the movie, also worked as one of the assistant directors other than Uday and Sameer Sharma. Reliving fond memories from DDLJ sets, Uday Chopra shared a blast from the past and wrote: "A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It's been 25 years! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last forever."

A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It's been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever... #DDLJ25@yrfpic.twitter.com/jPohN6YdFV — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 20, 2020

Actress Mandira Bedi, who played the role of Preeti Singh in the movie, shared a then-and-now post on 25 years of DDLJ: "It's wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But red is still the color of love," she wrote. Mandira also tagged her co-stars Shah Rukh and Kajol, saying: "I want to see some then-and-nows from all of you."

Throwback photos from DDLJ sets have also been shared by Anupam Kher, who was cast as Shah Rukh's father, and Anaita Shroff Adajania, who played the role of one of Kajol's best friends.

To celebrate 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Twitter launched a cow bell emoji.

The ensemble cast of the film also included names such as Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri and Parmeet Sethi.