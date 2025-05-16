In A First, S Jaishankar Speaks To Taliban Foreign Minister, Scripts History

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. S Jaishankar held a phone call with Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi This marks India's first ministerial-level outreach to the Taliban regime. Dr Jaishankar appreciated Taliban's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Scripting a new chapter in regional dynamics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi over an official phone call. The call assumes significance as it is the first ministerial-level outreach by India to Afghanistan's Taliban administration.

Dr Jaishankar's call to Mr Muttaqi comes days after Afghanistan's Taliban regime, which New Delhi is yet to officially recognise, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, all tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists in a religiously-motivated attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

'MINISTERIAL-LEVEL TALKS - A FIRST WITH TALIBAN'

In a post on social media platform X shortly after the phone call, Dr Jaishankar wrote, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack." He added that during the discussion he "underlined our (India's) traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward."

'A REBUTTAL TO PAKISTAN'

Countering Pakistan's false narrative of linking the Taliban to the incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and India's response to it, Dr Jaishankar wrote that he welcomed Mr Muttaqi's "firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports" in the Pakistani media.

'IMPORTANCE OF IRAN'S CHABAHAR PORT'

According to Taliban's Director of Communication Hafiz Zia Ahmad, during the call, Mr Muttaqi asked Dr Jaishankar to provide more visas to Afghan nationals, especially to those seeking medical attention. He mentioned that talks regarding trade and development of the Chabahar Port in Iran were also discussed.

د ا.ا.ا. د بهرنیو چارو وزیر محترم مولوي امیر خان متقي او د هند جمهوریت د بهرنیو چارو وزیر ښاغلي جې شنکر ټيلیفوني خبرې وکړې.

په دې مکالمه کې د دوو اړخیزو اړیکو پر پیاوړتیا، تجارت او د دیپلوماتیکو اړیکو د کچې پر لوړولو خبرې وشوې. pic.twitter.com/weErRrvARu — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad) May 15, 2025

او ناروغانو ته د هند د ویزو په ورکړه کې د اسانتیاوو او په هند کې د افغان بندیانو د خلاصېدو او هیواد ته د راستنولو غوښتنه وکړه.



د هند د بهرنیو چارو وزیر ښاغلي جې شنکر هم له افغانستان سره د هند اړیکې تاریخي وبللې او زیاته یې کړه، چې هېواد به يې له افغانستان سره خپلو همکاریو ته... — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad) May 15, 2025

This assumes importance at a time when India and Pakistan have completely ended all trade ties and closed its border posts in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Being a land-locked country, Afghanistan feels the impact, as it depends on land routes via Pakistan to reach India. India and Afghanistan share a land border too, but that has remained cut-off by Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK since 1947. The only other option for trade is via the Chabahar Port in Iran.

'FOSTERING TIES WITH THE TALIBAN'

India and the Taliban administration have been taking steps to strengthen ties since August 2021, when the regime came to power after US' withdrawal from Afghanistan. Over the years, a series of meetings between Indian diplomats and Taliban officials have worked towards broader cooperation between the two countries which have shared historic ties.

Though ties have not yet normalised, India's policy towards Afghanistan under the Taliban regime has been focused on providing humanitarian aid and the well-being of Afghan citizens. Diplomatic initiatives have also been ongoing towards bringing normalcy to ties.

As recently as April 27 this year, days after the Pahalgam terror attack, senior Indian diplomat Anand Prakash visited Kabul as tensions peaked between New Delhi and Islamabad over "cross-border terror links". Mr Prakash held a meeting with Mr Muttaqi during the visit.

'DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENTS'

Other key visits by senior Indian diplomats include those by Mr JP Singh, who visited Afghanistan twice last year - in March to meet acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and in November to meet the acting defence minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid. Both meetings happened in Kabul.

Besides the meetings in Afghanistan, a high-level meeting also took place in Dubai in January this year, when foreign secretary Vikram Misri, along with an Indian delegation met Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and an Afghan delegation. The two leaders held wide-ranging bilateral talks, including the Chabahar Port.

The meeting in Dubai was aimed at bolstering cooperation over humanitarian aid, developmental assistance, trade, commerce, sports, cultural ties, regional security, and projects of national interest.

'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURES'

In recent times, the Government of India has also permitted the Taliban to gradually take control of the Afghan missions in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in order to provide consular services to its nationals in India and assist those coming from Afghanistan to India on business or to study or get medical attention.

In terms of humanitarian aid, New Delhi has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of more than 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tonnes of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of the Covid vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tonnes of stationery kits, over the past few years.

