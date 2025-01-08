India, Afghan Taliban Government Hold Key Meet In Dubai, Discuss Chabahar Port

A high-level meeting between the Afghan Taliban leadership and senior Indian officials was organised is Dubai on Wednesday. From India, foreign secretary Vikram Misri attended the meeting, while from Afghanistan the acting foreign minister of the Taliban government Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi was present.

The meeting assumes significance as New Delhi and Kabul aim to foster ties in order to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Though New Delhi has continued aiding Afghanistan in a limited capacity, much of its bilateral ties has remained dormant since the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

The agenda for the meeting in Dubai was to boost bilateral ties between the two nations across varied sectors, including humanitarian aid, developmental assistance, trade, commerce, sports, cultural ties, regional security, and projects of national interest, such as the Chabahar Port in Iran, which acts as a key supply route for goods to reach Afghanistan. India and Afghanistan share a land border too, but that has remained cut-off by Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK since 1947.

In the meeting India pledged further humanitarian support to Afghanistan. This included priority assistance in the healthcare sector, supply of medicines, and rehabilitation of refugees. New Delhi has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tonnes of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of the Covid vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tonnes of stationery kits, over the past few years.

The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

New Delhi has also conveyed to Kabul its readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people. "In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future," the foreign ministry said.

As talks progressed, Afghanistan's foreign minister underlined Kabul's sensitivities to India's regional security concerns and assured full cooperation in this regard. According to a press statement "It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan."

Mr Misri also underscored the importance India gives to its historic, civilisational, and cultural ties with Afghanistan. "The foreign secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries," the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Secy @VikramMisri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today.



Both sides discussed 🇮🇳's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and security situation in the region. India reiterated its commitment to… pic.twitter.com/a3UyuIqkAG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2025

Sports, especially cricket, which is loved in both countries also figured in the talks. Both sides agreed to strengthen sporting ties.

Wednesday's meeting between the two sides comes two days after New Delhi severely condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed 46 people, including several women and children. The Pakistani air strikes were carried out on December 24. It invited massive criticism and a stern warning from the Afghan government.

Pakistani air strikes hit Barmal district in Afghanistan's Paktika province. This was the second time in 2024 that Islamabad directly targeted "civilian areas" in Afghanistan, said the government in Kabul. In March 2024 too, a similar air strike by Pakistan had killed eight people, including three children.

On Monday, India strongly condemned Pakistan over the air strikes, saying it is Islamabad's "old practice" to blame its neighbours for its failures within the country. "We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost. We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," India's foreign ministry said.

The Taliban, a predominantly Pashtun tribe which has a large presence across Afghanistan, is an ultra-conservative political and religious hardliner group. It refers to itself by its state name, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The Taliban which was the government in Afghanistan in 1996, was overthrown by the US-led military coalition in 2001 after Washington launched its 'war against terror' focusing on the Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, in 2021, when the US military left Afghanistan abruptly, the Afghan Taliban swept across the nation and regained its political importance by forming the government in the war-torn country.

