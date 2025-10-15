'Bright Future Ahead': Afghan Foreign Minister Wraps Up India Visit

The six-day visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India concluded on Wednesday, with the Taliban-appointed Minister returning to Kabul after a series of cultural and diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Before his departure, Muttaqi was presented with a sacred shawl and cap (Fez) belonging to Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan by his family.

In a video shared by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Director of Public Communication for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi was seen receiving the shawl and cap.

Ahmad wrote on X, "In India, from the family of Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan, a piece of his shawl and one of his handcaps were presented to the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as a token of honour and blessing."

په هندوستان کي د شیخ الهند مولنا محمود الحسن رحمه الله کورنۍ د اسلامي امارت د بهرنیو چارو وزیر مولوي امیر خان متقي ته د شیخ الهند رحمه الله د څادر یوه ټوټه او د هغه یوه د سر خولۍ د اعزاز او تبرک لپاره ورکړل. pic.twitter.com/0PBZxV7Ray — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad) October 15, 2025

Muttaqi received a warm welcome at the historic Darul Uloom Deoband seminary on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed gratitude to the local community and praised the positive direction of India-Afghanistan relations.

"The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful for the warm welcome they extended to me," he said, adding that "The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright."

Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, has produced Islamic scholars from India and around the world. The seminary was established in the late 1800s by Sayyid Muhammad Abid, Fazlur Rahman Usmai, Mahtab Ali Deobandi and others. Muhamad Qasim Nanautawi laid the foundation of the current campus. The school mainly teaches manqulat.

On October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed discussions with the Afghan Foreign Minister, as both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments.

"External Affairs Minister reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people", the joint statement mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)