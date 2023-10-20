28 Years Of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge: How Kajol's Iconic Green Manish Malhotra Lehenga Came To Life

Kajol On Her Iconic Green Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge Lehenga

Kajol has been a phenomenal actress and performer in Bollywood for many decades now. The actress just celebrated 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain recently, which is a cult movie that received a lot of love. But the movie which is still played in theatres after 28 years of its release, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge belongs to a different league altogether. The family drama is cherished even today, after decades of its release. The iconic stars like Kajol, Shahrukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and others are still winning praises for their stellar performances in the romcom. Another aspect of the movie which is very close to our hearts is the vibrant costumes. Remember Simran's bright green satin lehenga? If not, Kajol just reminded us about it.

Kajol shared an Instagram post about her wearing the bright lehenga as opposed to a much more subtle shade of green from her recent days. She captioned it, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you. @yrf @iamsrk @anupampkher @mandirabedi @iamparmeetsethi @shivpurihimani @anaitashroffadajania @manishmalhotra05 #AmrishPuri #28yearsofDDLJ" The post received love and comments from the fans of the movie and the actress. Someone wrote, "My first Hindi movie ever. It made me fall in love with you," someone else wrote, "Nothing has changed in you, Kajol, the same spirit that you carry in your heart. The same innocent look and passion. But you increased the brightness" while someone else commented, "You still have the beauty of 28 years ago"

The bright green lehenga became very popular after the movie was released. It was designed by the popular Bollywood celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The eye-grabbing outfit featured intricate zari work in gold at the hemline. The lehenga even showcased neat pleats with delicate threadwork matching to the dupatta Kajol carried as a veil over the head. The lehenga is considered one of the most iconic outfits from Indian cinematic history and is rightfully exhibited at the NMACC in Mumbai.

On his turn as a costume designer for DDLJ, Manish Malhotra said to ANI in 2020, "Adi was very clear that he wanted Kajol to be very real but yet there is a clever quotient to her and that synergy I think came across very, very strongly in DDLJ's costumes where they were relatable but yet there was something new and special about them. I think that's what stayed on with the characters in Indian cinema. It was real but yet had a certain dreamy, certain aspirational and certain style element about them and that worked."

Manish Malhotra continues to impress the audience with his work as a fashion designer even today.

