UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 OUT: Know How To Download Merit List PDF

UP Home Guard Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 for the Home Guard Enrolment Recruitment 2025. A total of 41,424 candidates have been selected for Home Guard posts across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check their final selection status by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The board has also released district-wise cut-off marks for the last selected candidate against the vacancies available in each district. The final selection is subject to medical examination, educational qualification verification, preferential qualification verification, reservation certificate verification and character verification, wherever applicable.

Click here: UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Official Notice

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: How To Check?

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the Home Guard Enrolment 2025 final selection result link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit option.

Check the selection status and district-wise details.

Download the result for future reference.

UP Home Guard Merit List 2026: Key Details

The final merit list has been prepared using normalised written examination scores, marks for preferential qualifications and district-wise merit, as per applicable reservation rules. The board has released separate lists for:

Unreserved (UR)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

A total of 25,32,196 candidates applied for the exam. The written exam was conducted from April 25 to 27, 2026, across 74 districts. A total of 1,07,221 candidates were called for document scrutiny and PST. The PET was conducted from September 15 to 26, 2026. The final selection list has now been released after completion of all stages.