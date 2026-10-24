UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 Released: Check Scorecard And Merit List

UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 on October 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025 recruitment can now check their final scores on the official website. The board had declared the final selection result on October 3, 2026, announcing the selection of 41,424 candidates against the same number of vacancies across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can access their scorecards using their registration number and date of birth. The marks link is available for a limited period.

Click here: UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 Out Notice

UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026: How to Download Scorecard?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Find the latest notice regarding the publication of final marks for UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025.

Click on the link to check the final score.

Enter your registration number and date of birth, as required.

Submit the details to access your final marks.

Check your score and follow the instructions displayed on the portal.

Save a copy of your scorecard for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that their login details are correct before accessing the scorecard.

UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026: Important Details

The UPPRPB has published the final marks for candidates who participated in the Home Guard Enrolment 2025 recruitment process. The key details are listed below:

Total vacancies: 41,424

41,424 Selected candidates: 41,424

41,424 Final result date: October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026 Final marks release date: October 24, 2026

Candidates should check the official website for the applicable deadline and further instructions. According to the published update, the final marks link is available until November 23, 2026.